Arafah khutbah focuses on mercy

Sheikh Mohammad bin Hassan Al Shaikh has called upon Muslims of the world to be kind in their dealings with others to have blessings of Allah Almighty.

Delivering Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra at Maidan-e-Arafat on Saturday, he said Allah showers His countless blessings on those who are gentle, kind and compassionate. The Day of Arafah, the climax of hajj, is a commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s (pbuh) last sermon and the completion of the message of Islam.

Sheikh Al-Shaikh’s powerful khutbah focused on themes of mercy and kindness, with an emphasis on Muslims to be compassionate towards parents, children, relatives, and all creatures.

He said Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) has described the entire Muslim Ummah as a human body, signifying that pain in one organ affects the entire body.

He said Muslims should eliminate hatred among themselves for having a better relationship of brotherhood and cooperation. He said Muslims have been asked to strictly follow the path of Allah and refrain from getting divided.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Hassan has urged Muslims to have belief in Tauheed, have fear of Allah Almighty and follow the teachings of Islam to become true Muslims.

He said the Muslims who have Taqwa are given preference to other Muslims in Islam.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Hassan said Allah Almighty’s blessings have no boundaries. He said Muslims should always seek Allah’s blessings and they should never get depressed.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Hassan appreciated the Saudi government for making excellent arrangements for Hujjaj.

