Area around scene of tanker blast in Boksburg remains closed to public

The Ekurhuleni Emergency Services says the area around the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, remains closed off to the public.

It follows a devastating blast in which at least 15 people, including hospital staff members, were killed on Christmas Eve.

A gas tanker, which was reportedly travelling from Richards Bay to Botswana, got stuck under a low bridge and exploded causing massive infrastructure damage to the area’s railway network, residential homes and the hospital.

The 32-year-old truck driver was arrested and charged on multiple counts including culpable homicide, negligent driving and malicious damage to property.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has advised local residents to make use of other healthcare facilities amid clean-up operations at the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

“Near the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital, we have closed and cordoned near the hospital itself. It is a no-go area due to the mopping and rehabilitation that is taking place. We are starting to clean up the area as the investigation is being conducted with SAPS now and it is for them to tell us what their findings are.”

Source: SABC News