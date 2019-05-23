Arguments in Zuma’s case set to continue

Arguments in former President Jacob Zuma and French multinational company Thales‘ application for a permanent stay of prosecution, will resume on Thursday at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma is facing 16 charges including fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering. The charges are in connection with the controversial multi billion rand arms deal.

The arguments started on Monday this week, with Zuma’s legal team addressing the full bench that is presiding over the application.

Zuma’s legal team questioned the NPA’s motive not to prosecute Zuma and his former adviser Schabir Shaik jointly.

On Tuesday, the Thales legal team put the blame for delays squarely on the State, saying the NPA’s decision to drop charges against Zuma caused undue delay of a speedy trial.

However, State prosecutor, Advocate Andrew Breytenbach, told the court that part of the reason for the delay has been requests by Zuma’s legal team for documents in the State’s possession.

Meanwhile, African National Congress (ANC) supporters are expected to protest outside court in solidarity with Zuma.

Arguments are likely to be concluded by Friday.

