Armed extortionists threaten and rob Cape Town refuse collectors

Residents of Nyanga, Cape Town, have to bear the stench of their bins after extortionists threatened and robbed refuse collectors on Thursday.

Councillor Grant Twigg, responsible for urban waste management, said refuse collection in the area had been “temporarily suspended due to extortion attempts”.

Twigg said the city’s refuse collection team was working in Fenqe Street when they were accosted by eight armed men.

“The men demanded a protection fee for the workers to have safe passage through the area, and robbed one staff member of his phone,” said Twigg.

“The city’s urban waste management directorate plans to re-engage with the police and the city’s safety and security directorate to request their urgent assistance in dealing with growing trend of extortion.

“This follows a similar incident in Philippi East recently which led to a temporary suspension of services in the area.”

Twigg said counselling had been arranged for “traumatised staff”.

“We call on residents to please refrain from dumping uncollected waste, and to watch the media (including the city’s social media channels) for further updates about clearing existing backlogs in the area, or possible adjusted waste collection schedules.”

Source: TimesLIVE