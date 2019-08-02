Armed robbers hit two Cape Town post offices

Share this article

















Several unidentified individuals targeted two separate Cape Town post offices on the same day, Thursday August 1, making off with an unknown amount of cash from both.

Four armed men hit a post office in Kuilsriver just an hour before a group of three armed men targeted a post office in Kenilworth today.

The group of men are believed to possibly be involved in a mysterious crime syndicate operating in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 that the robbery at Kuilsriver took place at roughly 7am while the Kenilworth post office was robbed at around 8am.

No injuries were reported following either of the incidents and investigations are underway.

“Police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring those responsible to book,” said Rwexana.

A third post office was also robbed in Hout Bay later in the morning at roughly 10am, at this time is is unclear if the incidents are linked.

