Around R1m worth of heroin found in briefcase at CT International Airport

A traveller was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport this week after customs officers found around three kilograms of heroin in his luggage, the SA Revenue Service (SARS) said on Friday.

The heroin had an estimated street value of approximately R1 million.

SARS customs detector dogs uncovered the powdery substance in three packages inside the man’s leather briefcase.

“The suspect was scheduled to travel to a central European country on a direct flight from Cape Town when the drugs were found,” SARS said.

The suspect and drugs were handed over to the police.

“SARS in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies will continue to improve its capabilities to detect and take swift action against anyone who violates the country’s laws.”

[source: News24]

