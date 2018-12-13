Artist Ayanda Mabulu arrested over ‘blame it on the boers’ painting

Controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu, 37, was arrested outside the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Wednesday, following a display of his artwork stating, “blame it on the boers”.

“I am here to represent and speak on behalf of the highly undermined black people who are constantly being robbed by white monopoly capital,” he told News24 outside the JSE.

“It’s a call to say if a black man stole a packet of beans, he would have been arrested in public, but people like Markus Jooste, who robbed in public, it is okay for them to not to be arrested. Why? What are we waiting for? No, things should change,” he added.

The artwork was hung up, with pig heads placed at the bottom of it and money strewn on the floor. Notes were also in the mouths of the pigs.

It displayed former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste receiving fellatio from a black woman, which was meant to be exhibited at the Constitutional Hill, he said.

It was allegedly rejected by Constitutional Hill due to it “being too controversial”.

As a result, Mabulu chose the JSE as “a perfect new home”, saying it was inspired by the hold which white monopoly capitalism had on South Africa, namely the Steinhoff saga.

Mabulu is currently being held at Morningside Police Station.

Police have not yet confirmed the charges.

(Source: News24)

Share this article











Comments

comments