Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

As WC braces for more rain, mop-up operations to continue from earlier storms

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Western Cape is bracing for more rain from Saturday, amid ongoing mop-up operations.

The province experienced heavy rains earlier this week, which left hundreds of homes flooded.

Relief efforts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Gift of the Givers representative, Ali Sablay, said that his teams would continue to be dispatched in some of the hardest-hit areas.

“Our teams have been working around the clock to assist those communities affected by the floods that hit the Western Cape over the last few days. Thus far, we’ve distributed close to 5,000 blankets, we have fed over 10,000 people with hot meals,” Sablay said.


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.