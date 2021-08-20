Assistant Coach Stick hopes for the championship to be held in South Africa

Share this article

















Springbok assistant Coach Mzwandile Stick mentions that the team is focused on the match against Argentina tomorrow.

“When the six changes were made, the Argentinian side was not underestimated,” said assistant Bok coach. “The side knew exactly what have to be achieved and aware of the pressure points that had to be followed in the game,” he added.

When asked about how they both adapted to the quietness,” the team remained motivated and could feel the support and appreciated it,” Stick said. He gets goosebumps knowing that he put a smile on supporters faces and what is done for our country. The positivity within the team was pivotal and what they have done has made them proud.

“It’s just been rugby for me, early covid testing, we have meetings, gym, recovery and catch up with my family,” said Captain Siya Kolisi on how the team has been keeping their spirits up. “Technology played a big part for the team and appreciating the time with the squad. When people are losing jobs, gives them something every Saturday to just watch Springboks play.”

“We want to win every game and take each game and we make sacrifices. It’s a hard game to be on the top and stay on top,” he added.

As news reared in from SANZAAR of New Zealand tours being cancelled , Stick mentions that he has hopes that it will be held in South Africa and had no doubt that it would be held on home soil, but the team is ready for Australia and would go with whichever decisions. “ We’d love to keep playing in SA , but up for anything, “ he said.

Tomorrow’s Rugby Championship match between the Springboks and Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, kick-off is 17h05 and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Story by Fatima Said

Photo courtesy SA Rugby