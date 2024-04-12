At least 63 killed in Gaza in last 24 hours

- Gaza’s Health Ministry has said at least 63 Palestinians have been killed and 45 injured in Israeli attacks across the enclave in the past 24 hours.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has said destruction in Khan Younis and damage to the medical sector was “disproportionate to anything one can imagine” after the Israeli army withdrawal.
- USAID chief Samantha Power has become the first US official to publicly say famine is happening in northern Gaza, after she said she agreed with a UN-backed assessment of hunger in the enclave.
- At least 33,545 Palestinians have been killed and 76,094 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens of people still held captive.
Night-time raids take place across West Bank
Israeli forces have carried out another night of raids throughout the occupied West Bank. In addition to storming the Far’a camp near Tubas, as we reported, raids have also taken place in the following areas:
- Town of Idhna, west of Hebron
- Tulkarem city
- Qalqilya city
- Town of al-Hostumiya, south of Jenin
- Town of Deir Istiya, northwest of Salfit
- Town of Sebastia, northwest of Nablus
Source: Al Jazeera