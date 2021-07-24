Facebook-f
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

At least 76 killed in India heavy monsoon rain:govt

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

At least 76 people have died in multiple monsoon-related accidents, Indian officials said Saturday, as heavy rains lashed the western state of Maharashtra, triggering landslides, flooding, and a building collapse.

“Torrential rainfall in various parts of the state often coinciding with high tides and also discharge from dams led to various regions… getting inundated thereby resulting in floods across multiple districts”, the Maharashtra government said in a press release.

The downpour since Thursday caused a building to collapse in Mumbai and sparked several landslides, burying dozens of homes and leaving 59 people missing, the government said.


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.