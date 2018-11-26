Voice of the Cape
Image: Supplied

At least 88 motorists arrested in the past week

With the excitement and preparation for the festive season, comes numerous arrests and deaths in Cape Town.

In the past week, traffic officers arrested some 88 motorists and issued over 2000 fines. 71 of these were arrested for drunken driving.

A roadblock in Wynberg on Friday saw 27 arrests.

Western Cape roads saw 16 deaths over the past weekend.

Cape Town Traffic officials have called on Capetonians to heed their warning and steer clear of drinking as well as texting and driving. They further added to obey speed limits and wear seatbelts as this plays a major role in road safety.

 

