Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

Athlone police station closed until Monday after officer tests positive for Co-VID 19

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

A police officer in the Western Cape has tested positive for Covid-19, says national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

“I can confirm that a warrant officer at the Athlone police station in the Western Cape has tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first police officer in the province to test positive,” Naidoo said on Sunday.

As a result, the station was immediately evacuated on Saturday and all officers who were on the same shift were placed in self-isolation.

“There are about 20 of them who have been placed in self-isolation pending their tests results,” Naidoo added.

The police station has since been decontaminated and will remain closed until Monday.

“However, service delivery has not been compromised because the community service centre of the station is still running from an adjacent building so community members can still source the services from Athlone police station,” Naidoo said.

As of Saturday, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases nationally is at 2 028, with 75 053 having been tested.

This brings the number of Covid-19-related deaths in the country to 25.

Source: News 24


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.