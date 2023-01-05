Athlone Stadium ready for Klopse competitions

The Cape Town Street Parade took place in a sweltering hot Cape Town on Monday, and ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’ was celebrated as it should be, with about twenty thousand minstrels and between 80-100 thousand people filling the streets with colour, and the sounds of the Klopse.
This excitement continues with all 15 Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association (KKKA) troupes participating in the Kaapse Klopse competition this weekend.
The Kaapse Klopse competitions at Athlone Stadium will start on Saturday and take place each Saturday until the first week of February, with knock-out rounds determining the winners. The 2023 Season Opener on Saturday 7 January will see all 15 Kaapse Klopse Karnivaal Association Troupes participating. The troupes compete in these categories: A Grand March Pass, Klopse Jol, Best dressed Troupe and Senior & Junior Drum Major.
The competition is split into two sections: Section one consists of seven troupes including Carnival Boys, Manenberg Superstars, Fabulous Woodstock Starlites, West London All Stars, Juvie Boy Entertainers, Baruch Entertainers and Cape Town Hawkers.
Section two brings you eight troupes in the form of D6 Raw, Ashwin Willemse Orient, Exquisite Golden Gate Hanover Original D6, TV Stars, Posh Vibrant, MP Young Tycoons and Playaz Inc.
Troupes from Section 1 will compete for top honours on 14 and 28 January while Section 2 troupes will battle it out against each other on 21 January and finally on 4 February.
Capetonians can purchase tickets to support their favourite teams in person, starting at R30 each, which are available at Computicket or Shoprite, Checkers and U-Save outlets.
Photo ATFilms