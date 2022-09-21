Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Atlantic Seaboard tidal pools to receive urgent maintenance repairs

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The City’s Coastal Management Branch in conjunction with the Recreation and Parks Department, will undertake urgent maintenance repairs to the tidal pools at Camps Bay, Maiden’s Cove, Saunders and Milton, located along the Atlantic Seaboard. 

Work at the Camps Bay tidal pool will commence on 28 September 2022, if all goes as planned, will continue for approximately three weeks. The pool will remain open to the public during this time.

These maintenance projects largely entail aesthetic improvements to these tidal pools, as well as some concrete crack repairs and stone pitching wall repairs. The intention is to improve the experience of all of those using the tidal pools, and importantly, to prolong the design life of these assets.

The works form part of the Coastal Management Branch’s planned annual maintenance where specific tidal pools were identified for operational repairs based on the popularity of the pools and the lack of safe swimming locations in the area.

At the Camps Bay tidal pool we will improve the wall surfaces; at Saunders a safer access walkway; better water retention at Milton; and repairs to the valves and cracks at Maiden Cove’s two tidal pools.

“Utmost care will be taken to accommodate swimmers and beach goers during these works as we know the Atlantic Seaboard tidal pools count among the most popular recreational amenities in Cape Town. If all goes according to plan the works at all of the pools should be completed by the end of November 2022, in time for the summer holiday season,” said the City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews.

The City intends to close the Saunders and Milton pools for approximately two weeks each while the work is under way, due to significant cracks in the walls that must be repaired. The exact dates will be communicated to the public closer to the time.


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.