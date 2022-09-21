Atlantic Seaboard tidal pools to receive urgent maintenance repairs

Share this article

The City’s Coastal Management Branch in conjunction with the Recreation and Parks Department, will undertake urgent maintenance repairs to the tidal pools at Camps Bay, Maiden’s Cove, Saunders and Milton, located along the Atlantic Seaboard.



Work at the Camps Bay tidal pool will commence on 28 September 2022, if all goes as planned, will continue for approximately three weeks. The pool will remain open to the public during this time.

These maintenance projects largely entail aesthetic improvements to these tidal pools, as well as some concrete crack repairs and stone pitching wall repairs. The intention is to improve the experience of all of those using the tidal pools, and importantly, to prolong the design life of these assets.

The works form part of the Coastal Management Branch’s planned annual maintenance where specific tidal pools were identified for operational repairs based on the popularity of the pools and the lack of safe swimming locations in the area.

At the Camps Bay tidal pool we will improve the wall surfaces; at Saunders a safer access walkway; better water retention at Milton; and repairs to the valves and cracks at Maiden Cove’s two tidal pools.

“Utmost care will be taken to accommodate swimmers and beach goers during these works as we know the Atlantic Seaboard tidal pools count among the most popular recreational amenities in Cape Town. If all goes according to plan the works at all of the pools should be completed by the end of November 2022, in time for the summer holiday season,” said the City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews.

The City intends to close the Saunders and Milton pools for approximately two weeks each while the work is under way, due to significant cracks in the walls that must be repaired. The exact dates will be communicated to the public closer to the time.