ATM calls for Gcaleka to be disqualified for Public Protector position

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is calling for the acting Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to be disqualified as a candidate for the position.

This comes after she released a report clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga. The party has since filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to review and set aside the report.

Gcaleka started acting after Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose term will end in October, was suspended.

The ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona says they believe she ignored some evidence regarding the saga.

“We see her actions as what we call “patronage”. You scratch my back, I scratch your back. She wants the position of Public Protector because she knows the President is the one who decides who gets the position.”

“If she finds him guilty, she won’t get the position. In fact, she must be disqualified as a candidate for the Public Protector position in SA,” adds Ntshona.

Source: SABC News