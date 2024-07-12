Attacks on Sudan hospitals, clinics put millions at risk

Share this article

Sudan has become the largest humanitarian crisis in the world and the attacks have made it difficult for health workers to respond and provide critical medical services to millions of people, UNICEF reports.

According to the report, Tedla Damte, UNICEF Sudan’s Chief of Health, says armed groups have targeted hospitals, health-care facilities and staff since a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support forces erupted into civil war.

“And it was really heartbreaking when I heard that the attack also made us lose one of the very seasoned pharmacists who was giving his life in the front and helping the people of Sudan,” Damte said.

“But it is not only [the attacks on] hospitals and facilities, but because of the shortages of fuel and health workers, over 70 per cent of the health facilities are literally not providing services in places like Darfur at the moment,” Damte said.

More than 10 million people lived in Darfur before the start of the war, according to UN estimates.

Source: Middle East Monitor