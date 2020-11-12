Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu passes on

Share this article

















Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has passed away. Makwetu was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018 and passed away in hospital at the age of 54.

Condolences are pouring in on social media following the news.

Government has sent condolences to the Makwetu family via its official Twitter account and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula tweeted his condolences calling Makwetu a “son of the soil”.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola called Makwetu “a servant of the people.”

Last month, Parliament’s ad hoc committee backed Makwetu‘s deputy, Tsakani Maluleke, to take over from him. Makwetu‘s term was to end this month. Maluleke’s set to be South Africa’s first female AG.

Source: SABC News