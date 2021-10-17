Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Authorities probe alleged food poisoning case in Seawinds

Authorities continue to probe an alleged case of food poisoning in Seawinds.

At least 30 adults and 20 children had fallen ill after apparently eating from the same batch of food handed out to them in the Overcome Heights Informal Settlement earlier this week.

Some started vomiting while others experienced stomach cramps and nausea.

Western Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said officials were deployed to the area after receiving an emergency call on Wednesday evening.

At least 18 people had been admitted to hospital.

“Our environmental health practitioners received a sample of the food which has been sent for testing. Staff have also started conducting follow-up interviews with the affected people to help reconstruct a detailed chain of the events leading up to the incident” said The City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Health Zahid Badroodien.


