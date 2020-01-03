Authorities to bring culprits behind Mellville shooting

Share this article

















City of Johannesburg Member of Mayoral Committee for Community Development, Margaret Arnold says they will leave no stone unturned to ensure that those responsible for the Melville shooting are brought to book.

Arnold was speaking at the vigil on Thursday night to remember those who died.

Two people were killed and six wounded following a drive-by shooting at a restaurant in Mellville, Johannesburg, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Arnold says there will be no stone left unturned.

“To the families of those who have died, condolences. We will not leave any stone untouched, and this comes from MMC Mokoena. We will put all our officers out there to assist and to ensure that all the perpetrators are brought to book. This senseless killing of people should stop. We cannot play God. We cannot go around killing people.”

Residents of Melville came out in numbers, holding candles and some flowers. The management of the restaurant has sent their condolences to the families of the deceased.

A spokesperson for the restaurant Kay Williams said, “On behalf of Poppy’s, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for this gesture. To the families who have lost their loved once we pass our sincere condolences to you. And we hope that during this time you will find peace in God.”

(Source: SABC News)

