Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Three siblings shot dead in Khayelitsha on Sunday

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Three siblings were shot and killed in Khayelitsha on Sunday night. It’s the fourth mass shooting within the sprawling township in the last several months.

Police are following up on leads regarding the latest incident.

This quiet street in Lingelethu gives nothing away about the violence that took place here on Sunday night. Traces of a police presence could, however, be seen. Neighbours would not divulge any information except to say that family members are busy with the process of identifying bodies.

Western Cape SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa says, “Organised crime detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding an incident where two men and a woman were shot and killed in Khayelitsha. Lingelethu police were called to Ekuphumleni where they found the bodies of the three deceased persons with gunshot wounds. Investigations are yet to determine the motive. The ages of the victims are 51, 53, and 57. No arrests have been affected yet.”

Earlier this month, six men were gunned down in Site C in Khayelitsha. In March this year, five people – four men and a woman – were killed at New Monwabisi Park.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the March murders.

Possible reasons for the killings in Khayelitsha: Ndithini Tyhido

Share article

Source: SABC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.