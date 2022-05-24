Three siblings shot dead in Khayelitsha on Sunday

Share this article

Three siblings were shot and killed in Khayelitsha on Sunday night. It’s the fourth mass shooting within the sprawling township in the last several months.

Police are following up on leads regarding the latest incident.

This quiet street in Lingelethu gives nothing away about the violence that took place here on Sunday night. Traces of a police presence could, however, be seen. Neighbours would not divulge any information except to say that family members are busy with the process of identifying bodies.

Western Cape SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa says, “Organised crime detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding an incident where two men and a woman were shot and killed in Khayelitsha. Lingelethu police were called to Ekuphumleni where they found the bodies of the three deceased persons with gunshot wounds. Investigations are yet to determine the motive. The ages of the victims are 51, 53, and 57. No arrests have been affected yet.”

Earlier this month, six men were gunned down in Site C in Khayelitsha. In March this year, five people – four men and a woman – were killed at New Monwabisi Park.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the March murders.

