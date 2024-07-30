Awareness event highlighting the fight against human trafficking in Western Cape

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD), in partnership with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) and the non-profit organization (NPO) A21, hosted a Trafficking in Person Awareness Day event on Monday at the Inter-Provincial Bus Terminal in Cape Town. This event marked the annual World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30th, with this year’s theme being “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.”

In the 2023/2024 period, 13 survivors of human trafficking received support from DSD-funded shelters in the Western Cape. Human trafficking, as defined by Britannica, is a form of modern-day slavery involving the illegal transport of individuals by force or deception for labour, sexual exploitation, or other activities that financially benefit others. This is a global issue affecting individuals of all ages.

A21, a leading organization in the fight against human trafficking, highlighted the crucial role of community involvement. Katie Modrau from A21 emphasized, “99% of victims will not be identified unless someone sees something and reports it.” She encouraged the community to learn how to recognize signs of trafficking and know where to report it. Modrau also stressed the need for more front-line professionals to educate the public on assisting victims.

Western Cape Minister of the Department of Social Development, Jaco Londt, pointed out the vulnerability of certain groups. “We know that it is usually vulnerable people, like those living in poverty, who are targeted. Public transport terminals have become hotspots for trafficking activities,” Londt said.

“We wanted to share information with as many people as possible about the dangers of trafficking, what to look out for, and how to report this crime. Trafficking in persons violates our most fundamental human rights. That is why we need more partners to join DSD and organizations such as A21 to raise awareness in high-volume areas because this is the key to getting the message out there,” added Londt.

Londt concluded with a call to action, urging anyone who suspects someone might be in trouble to call 0800 222 777, report it to the nearest police station, or contact their local DSD office.

VOC News

Photo: WC Department of Social Development