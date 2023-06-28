Awqaf SA and Türkiye’s Diyanet Vakfi join hands to provide over 38 tons of meat for the poor

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

As the auspicious days of Hajj continue, the culmination of these holy moments will see thousands of improvised families treated to meat from Qurbani (sacrificial meat distribution). This is thanks to humanitarian department of Diyanet (the Turkish Religious Authority) Diyanet Vakfi, and Awqaf SA’s #Sharethecare outreach programme.

According to a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, a total of over 38 tons of meat will be distributed to destitute families who rarely have the means to include meat in their diets.

Diyanet Social Affairs Consul for South Africa, Ahmet Yilmaz expressed enormous pride in being able to aid the citizens of South Africa.

Deputy CEO of Awqaf SA, Mickaeel Collier expressed sincere gratitude to the Turkish nation for their generosity, considering the recent devastating earthquake that affected Türkiye earlier this year. Collier further thanked Türkiye for their compassion and dedication to making a impact on the lives of those in need.

The Turkish Consul General in the Mother City, Sinan Yesildag voiced deep honour in Türkiye’s ability to contribute to the needs of the people of SA once again.

In addition to these efforts Awqaf SA will distribute meat to approximately 60 centres nationwide.

VOC