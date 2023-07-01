Awqaf SA Share the Care Qurbani

Share this article

Diyanet Vakfi, the humanitarian department of Diyanet (the Turkish Religious Authority), and Awqaf SA’s #Sharethecare outreach programme have forged a decades-long partnership in supporting various relief and empowerment projects in South Africa and its surrounding areas.

As part of this collaboration, they have consistently conducted Qurbani, the sacrificial meat distribution, during the sacred festival of Eid ul-Adha.

A total of over 38 tons of meat was distributed to thousands of impoverished families in areas across Cape-Town.

This morning the team was out at Masjiedul Islamieya at Cafda village.

Ahmet Yilmaz, Diyanet Social Affairs Consul for South Africa, expressed immense pride in being able to offer assistance to the people of South Africa. He emphasized the privilege of standing with them during challenging times and providing support in every possible way. Diyanet Vakfi remains unwavering in its commitment to promoting social welfare and uplifting communities, tirelessly striving to make a positive difference in the lives of those in need.

Photos Feroz Shaik VOCfm