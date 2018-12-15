Awqaf T20 Youth Cricket Tournament coming up

The annual Awqaf SA T20 Youth Cricket Tournament 2018, held in association with Primrose Cricket Club, the Western Province Cricket Club and Western Province Cricket Association, promises to be bigger and better when this year’s event – scheduled for December 17 to 20 – takes place.

The cricket tournament, in its third year, is an extension of Awqaf SA’s national social cohesion programmes which include education, poverty alleviation, youth leadership training, geriatric care, water wells and creating green spaces.

Awqaf – a pious endowment – is an age-old Islamic vehicle of communal charity, which formed the basis of modern day trust law. It is based on a sustainable core investment. In other words, the investment – which under divine law cannot be ceded, inherited or sold – ensures that the charity endures and does not dry up when the initial funding runs out.

On the cricket field, Awqaf SA’s partnership with Primrose Cricket Club is seen as vital to the tournament’s ideal of social cohesion, confidence building and passing on.

Primrose Cricket Club was at the forefront of cricket excellence, and held the community together despite its experiencing the adverse historic challenges of apartheid.

According to Awqaf SA Deputy CEO Mickaeel Collier, the 2018 T20 Youth Cricket Tournament is a family-friendly event that aims to embody all the values of social reconstruction, something needed in post-apartheid South Africa to provide the youth with constructive alternatives to crime and grime.

“We could very well take our event to the leafy suburbs and premier arenas, but we have deliberately chosen to remain at grassroots by playing at the Primrose and Rylands grounds. This is a community tournament bringing people together which we feel should be played in the community – irrespective of whether one comes from an affluent or poor area.”

“This year the tournament has been expanded to include 40 teams, which includes boys in the U-11, U-12, U-13 and U-15 age groups. The introduction of girls’ teams to the competition highlights our growing emphasis on the need for equal opportunity in sport.

“The tournament has been endorsed by the WP Cricket Association with its president, Beresford Williams, and Cape Cobras CEO Nabiel Dien acting as its official patrons. Entry is free.”

At the final awards ceremony two lucky people stood to win a trip to Turkey, courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

* The tournament launch takes place on 15 December at the Primrose Cricket Grounds, Rosmead Avenue, in Kenilworth, starting at 5.30 pm. For more information call 082 413 2838 or visit www.awqafsa.org.za.

