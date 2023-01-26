AWQFSA expresses its disgust for burning of a Quran protest in Sweden

By Kouthar Sambo
AWQAF SOUTH AFRICA says, “It is a vehement condemnation of the despicable, hurtful, and sacrilegious torching of a Holy Qur’an by the right-wing Danish-Swedish politician, Rasmus Paludin, the leader of the Strum -Kurs (Hard Line) Party.”
Paludin was allowed to burn a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in the name of ‘free speech’. Meanwhile, Paludin was protected by the police with the permission of the Swedish government.
According to AWQAF SA, this disgraceful hate crime by Paludin was a cowardly act of aggression to blatantly offend the Turkish Nation, as well as every Muslim worldwide.
Freedom of speech has its limitations, especially if it promotes racism and discrimination, while attacking the dignity of a religious character, and consciously vandalizing religious symbols. This idea holds true for all races and religious beliefs, irrespective of who and where they are situated on the planet.
According to AWQAFSA, they are disgusted at the objectionable behavior of Paludin whose innate political stupidity has slandered, insulted, and offended the Muslim population worldwide.
Photo: Pixabay