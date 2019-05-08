“Bad weather conditions will not deter us from voting,” says local residents

Some parts of Cape Town were a hive of activity on election day, while others seemed like a no man’s land. As rain continued to shower most parts of the city on Wednesday, it seemed the weather kept some voters at bay – particularly in and around the Cape Flats areas.

Voter turnout was relatively slow in most areas when voting station opened at 7am this morning. At Lindokulu school in Mowbray the atmosphere was calm as a group of 60 people were seen lining up to cast their vote.

In areas such as Athlone, Salt River and Goodwood some 50 people stood in queues waiting to cast their votes.

West End Primary in New Woodlands Mitchells Plain has been lively as some 263 voters have braved the rains in order to cast their votes. According to local authorities proceedings have been smooth thus far.

“ We are voting for change and for better conditions, if we don’t vote we can’t complain if our living conditions don’t improve,” said a local resident.

At Portlands Secondary School in Mitchells Plain, by 12pm a total 650 voters made their mark on ballot papers hoping to make a change, however officials had great challenges when individuals came out to vote without having registered.

“People came out to vote not having gone through the proper procedure. We have over emphasised that unregistered voters will not be able to vote and those who do not have ID’s will not be eligible to vote,” said IEC official Courtney Sampson.

With reports of protest flare ups predicted throughout the week Siqalo informal settlement was calm as law enforcement and police officials monitored the area. About 200 voters queued outside the pouring rain.

The IEC has revealed that heavy rain has posed as a logistical challenge and the presiding officers has requested another tent from the IEC.

“We had protest action three days ago and we understand that officials are scared to enter the area, however we need to make our mark and we need to have access to vote that’s why we came here today. The police are monitoring the area, and everything seems fine to us,” said a Siqalo resident.

In Bonteheuwel at Arcadia Primary School, close to 700 voters cast their votes by 1pm. However, it is predicted that more voters will be making their way to local stations after Iftar, which is of great concern as three Muslim staff members are facilitating with voting proceedings.

The Bonteheuwel community is urged to vote as soon as possible to avoid an influx of voters later today.

Meanwhile in Brambleway Primary another 670 residents have made their mark with most voters being older than 30.

The euphoria in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay was palpable as thousands of locals celebrate their democratic right to vote. Scores of ANC and EFF supporters chanted and danced outside the local voting stations all around the Hout Bay area.

Despite the passionate singing and cheering by the different political parties there were no incidents of political violence or clashes in the Hout Bay area on the morning of voting.

There was one troubling case of DA representatives / members violating IEC regulations in Sea Point by crossing the IEC station boundary and standing at the entrance. These individuals almost appeared to be impersonating IEC officials by welcoming voters to the station and ushering them in.

The matter was reported and the members were promptly removed and instructed to respect the boundary lines.

VOC

