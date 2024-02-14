Bafana Bafana arrive to a resounding welcome

Share this article

South Africans have converged at the OR Tambo International airport to welcome the South African senior national football team, Bafana Bafana from Ivory Coast.

The team made the country proud at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament finishing third to win bronze.

Bafana triumphed over the Democratic Republic of Congo 6-5 in a penalty shootout.

The senior men’s team bowed out of AFCON in the semi-finals last week Thursday.

They lost to Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

Nigeria started the match well, having the majority of ball possession.

The Super Eagles made a decent cross, but Ronwen Williams did well to save what could have been a dangerous situation.

Source: SABC NEWS