Bail application of WC cop accused of killing girlfriend postponed

LOCAL

The bail application of former police officer, Richard Smit, has been postponed to the 17th of May in the Picketberg Magistrates Court in the Swartland.

The 36-year-old Smit allegedly gunned down his girlfriend, Natasha Booise, in the town’s main road in January.

In addition to the charge of murder; Smit also faces two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a populated area and handling a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

In his application, Smit indicated that he would stay with his brother in Strandfontein if he is granted bail.

The community of Strandfontein has since started an online petition objecting to this. Smit’s lawyer, William Booth, requested the postponement to consult with the Smit family.

Source: SABC