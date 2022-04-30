Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Bail application of WC cop accused of killing girlfriend postponed

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

The bail application of former police officer, Richard Smit, has been postponed to the 17th of May in the Picketberg Magistrates Court in the Swartland.

The 36-year-old Smit allegedly gunned down his girlfriend, Natasha Booise, in the town’s main road in January.

In addition to the charge of murder; Smit also faces two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a populated area and handling a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

In his application, Smit indicated that he would stay with his brother in Strandfontein if he is granted bail.

The community of Strandfontein has since started an online petition objecting to this. Smit’s lawyer, William Booth, requested the postponement to consult with the Smit family.

Source: SABC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.