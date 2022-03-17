Bail denied to murder accused in case of Igshaan Philander

Share this article

Bail has been denied to the suspects accused of murdering 36-year-old Igshaan Philander at the Synergy Rehabilitation and Upliftment Centre in Ruyterwacht.

Zaid Isaacs, Moegamat Jones, Moegamat Ishmail and Vuyani Kedama appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

It is alleged that Philander was tortured before his body was dumped in Philippi in November last year. At the time, he told police that his hands were tied, nails were hit into his feet and toilet paper sanitized and set alight on his body.

An investigation into the illegal institute was conducted and subsequently shut down by the Department of Social Development. The suspects, who include the owner and three of his former patients, were apprehended weeks thereafter.

The case was postponed to the 29th of June for further investigation.

VOC