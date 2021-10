Bail has been granted to the suspect implicated in a recent fatal taxi shooting in Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton.

Four people were shot dead and three others wounded about two weeks ago. Alongside R10 000 bail money, Mbongeni Songo also has to adhere to strict conditions, including being barred from taxi ranks in the Joe Slovo, Du Noon and Milnerton areas.

He was arrested in Nyanga last week and is due back in court on 8 February next year.