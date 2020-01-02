Ballistic tests to be done on unwanted guns

Share this article

















National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says ballistic tests will be done on unwanted weapons handed in at designated police stations by the public during the Firearm Amnesty period.

The testing aims determine whether the firearms have ever been used to commit crime.

Close to 1 500 illegal or unwanted guns and more than 14 000 rounds of ammunition were handed in by 31 December 2019, marking the end of the first month of the Firearm Amnesty period.

Naidoo says the aim of the amnesty is to get rid of illegal and unwanted firearms in a bid to tackle serious and violent gun-related crimes.

“In just a month, people have handed in 1 465 firearms as well as over 14 000 rounds of ammunition. Those firearms varied from handguns, which comprised of pistols and revolvers as well as rifles and shotguns and the rounds also varied from the same type of weapons. Sounds for rifles, shotguns, revolvers, pistols and so for us it’s been truly successful, given that most of the December month was a festive period,” says Naidoo.

