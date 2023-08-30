Ballistics expert to take the stand in Meyiwa murder trial

Share this article

The state is expected to call a ballistics expert to the stand to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, on Wednesday morning.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star who was shot and killed in 2014.

Meyiwa was at Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, when he was shot.

On Tuesday, Dr Johannes Steenkamp, a forensic pathologist told the high court Meyiwa survived seconds or even minutes after being shot at close range.

Steenkamp also gave disturbing evidence of what led to the death of the soccer star.

“That’s blood loss, internal blood loss from the heart as well as the lung in that area which resulted in the blood flowing into the chest cavity, resulting in the left lung collapsing. The heart and the lungs are important organs, an injury, especially this type of injury to the organs can cause a fatality,” adds Steenkamp.

Source: SABC News