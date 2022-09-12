Bangladeshi businessman kidnapped in Mitchells Plain reunited with family

Share this article

LOCAL

Western Cape police have confirmed that Bangladeshi businessowner Akhtar Pradhan has been reunited with his family. Police opened cases of kidnapping and extortion after the 37-year-old was forced into a vehicle by armed suspects in Mitchells Plain on Friday, 26 August.

A graphic video went viral last week, depicting the handcuffed and visibly injured man pleading with an unknown person on the phone, for money to be brought. He was seen blindfolded, with several open wounds his torso. According to police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the circumstances surrounding his return “are still the subject of an ongoing police investigation”. No arrests have been made.

VOC