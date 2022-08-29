Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Bangladeshi businessman kidnapped in Mitchells Plain

Local, News
LOCAL

Capetonians’ kidnapping concerns have once again spiked after the latest incident hit Mitchells Plain on Friday. Reports indicate that 37-year-old Bangladeshi businessman, Akter Pradhan, was stopped and shoved into a car by three armed men along Wespoort Road before 7pm.

According to police, no shots were fired and the suspects fled in an undisclosed direction. Cases of kidnapping and extortion are underway. A video, wherein by-standers are witnessing the incident, has gone viral.

It comes over a week after six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar was kidnapped in Kensington, and safely returned in less than two days. At the time, Western Cape Police Oversight MEC, Reagan Allen, revealed that there was an 8.3% percent increase in kidnapping cases in the fourth quarter in the province, compared to last year. He emphasized that kidnapping in the province requires urgent attention.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC


