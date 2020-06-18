Bangladeshi community hands over 2000 food parcels to MPlain

Share this article

















Amid ongoing grief around the COVID-19 pandemic and the negative impact it has had on the lives of South Africans, the most vulnerable Mitchells Plain residents had their hope in humanity restored, when the Bangladeshi Business Forum (BBF) gifted 2 100 food parcels to the most destitute communities in the area. The country’s extended lockdown has resulted in thousands of job losses and increased the number of people in need of assistance. Although poverty has increased, millions of South Africans have also dug deep into their shallow pockets to help those less fortunate.

This is exactly what inspired the BBF to spend two months raising funds to create food parcels that are expected to hold a family of four for at least a month. The group raised a total of R650 000, which enabled them to purchase the basics supplies needed for the food parcels. Mohamed Masum Hossain explained that the forum is not an official organisation, in that there aren’t any positions, but rather it was created to respond to the plight of Capetonians in need.

According to Hossain, the relief is aimed at fostering a lasting relationship with the country. He noted that the Bengali and South African communities have for a long time been of service to one another and that the forum is hopeful that it could someday establish a South African Embassy in Bangladesh.

“When we discussed (with all the spaza shop owners and business people) everybody said South Africa has done a lot for us already so it is our responsibility to give them something in return. If this community needs us they can join with us,” said Hossain.

Mitchells Plain community activist Lynn Phillips explained that the forum worked closely with local leaders to make the project happen. Phillips said that the elderly, disabled and ‘those living in abject poverty’ will be receiving the parcels. She gave thanks to the many volunteers who assisted in the packaging of the goods, which departed from Cedar High School to eight areas in Mitchells Plain.

Also in attendance was Portland masjid’s Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels who expressed sincere gratitude for the kind gesture. Gabriels also noted that although the pandemic has shown the true extent of poverty; it has also highlighted the importance of solidarity in times of crisis.

ANC Member of Parliament Faiez Jacobs added his voice to the cause, stating that there is no place for politics when people are in dire need. He reiterated that no country was prepared to handle COVID-19 or its consequences, but that solidarity -and ubuntu- through acts of service are what matters most.

