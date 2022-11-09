Bank branches to get your Smart ID and Passport

Share this article

The Department of Home Affairs has introduced its services to additional bank branches in South Africa. The department just opened a new office in the Northern Cape, and more are on the way.

Home affairs presented to the portfolio committee on Tuesday saying that the department is in the process of opening a new office at the Kathu Mall in the Northern Cape

The office will be fully operational soon but is currently taking walk-ins as part of the department’s stress testing.

The total amount of active bank branches with Home Affairs services are now 27, with the department forecasting the rollout of 43 more branches, this will happen once agreements are signed in 2023 with the banks participating.

The department has noted several issues that have been raised, therefore the progress in signing agreements with banks has been slow.

Due to the department’s reputation and the extended periods of downtime banks are hesitant about signing the agreement

“The banks have raised the State Information Technology Agency’s (SITA’s) turnaround times as a big reputation risk for them and need assurances that their sites won’t be offline for longer periods,” the department said.

Home Affairs banking pilot ended in July 2022, it said, but the banks have agreed to extend the pilot to 31 March 2023. According to the department, it expects that it will have signed agreements with all the banks involved before that date.

At present, the DHA said that SITA has started an R400 million upgrade of its core network which will occur over the next five years. An amount of R159 million has already been spent of the money.

To prevent a conflict between different DHA sites over the merger bandwidth, the renovations will concentrate on removing outdated equipment and increasing network capacity.

Participating banking organizations in the DHA pilot program previously told BusinessTech that they are eager to expand the availability of Home Affairs services across additional branches in the nation, but that they must first wait for the DHA to sign service-level agreements and outline its plan.

A growing number of their clients are requesting to use the satellite offices, according to the banks that provide DHA services, including Discovery, Investec, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Absa, and FNB. These institutions are continuing to work with the department to figure out how to expand the services to more areas.

Additionally, Home Affairs plans to open branch offices in well-known shopping centers across the nation.

These are the bank branches that currently offer Home Affairs services in South Africa:

Western Cape

Standard Bank Promenade Mall

Standard Bank Canal Walk

FNB Greenpoint

Nedbank St George’s Mall

Northern Cape

NEW Standard Bank Kathu Mall – stress testing, taking walk-ins

Gauteng

Absa Centurion Lifestyle

Absa Sandton Mall

Absa Keywest Mall

FNB Bank City JHB

FNB Centurion Lifestyle

FNB The Grove Mall

FNB The Glen

FNB Sandton

Nedbank Arcadia

Nedbank Constantia Kloof

Nedbank Rivonia

Standard Bank Centurion

Standard Bank Killarney Mall

Standard Bank Simmonds Street JHB

Standard Bank Jubilee Mall

Discovery Bank Sandton

Investec Sandton

KwaZulu Natal

Standard Bank Kingsmead

FNB Cornubia

Limpopo

FNB Burgersfort

Mpumalanga

Nedbank Nelspruit

Eastern Cape

Absa Greenacres

Standard Bank Newton Park

Source: BusinessTech

Photo: Pixabay