Bank branches to get your Smart ID and Passport

The Department of Home Affairs has introduced its services to additional bank branches in South Africa. The department just opened a new office in the Northern Cape, and more are on the way.
Home affairs presented to the portfolio committee on Tuesday saying that the department is in the process of opening a new office at the Kathu Mall in the Northern Cape
The office will be fully operational soon but is currently taking walk-ins as part of the department’s stress testing.
The total amount of active bank branches with Home Affairs services are now 27, with the department forecasting the rollout of 43 more branches, this will happen once agreements are signed in 2023 with the banks participating.
The department has noted several issues that have been raised, therefore the progress in signing agreements with banks has been slow.
Due to the department’s reputation and the extended periods of downtime banks are hesitant about signing the agreement
“The banks have raised the State Information Technology Agency’s (SITA’s) turnaround times as a big reputation risk for them and need assurances that their sites won’t be offline for longer periods,” the department said.
Home Affairs banking pilot ended in July 2022, it said, but the banks have agreed to extend the pilot to 31 March 2023. According to the department, it expects that it will have signed agreements with all the banks involved before that date.
At present, the DHA said that SITA has started an R400 million upgrade of its core network which will occur over the next five years. An amount of R159 million has already been spent of the money.
To prevent a conflict between different DHA sites over the merger bandwidth, the renovations will concentrate on removing outdated equipment and increasing network capacity.
Participating banking organizations in the DHA pilot program previously told BusinessTech that they are eager to expand the availability of Home Affairs services across additional branches in the nation, but that they must first wait for the DHA to sign service-level agreements and outline its plan.
A growing number of their clients are requesting to use the satellite offices, according to the banks that provide DHA services, including Discovery, Investec, Standard Bank, Nedbank, Absa, and FNB. These institutions are continuing to work with the department to figure out how to expand the services to more areas.
Additionally, Home Affairs plans to open branch offices in well-known shopping centers across the nation.
These are the bank branches that currently offer Home Affairs services in South Africa:
Western Cape
- Standard Bank Promenade Mall
- Standard Bank Canal Walk
- FNB Greenpoint
- Nedbank St George’s Mall
Northern Cape
- NEW Standard Bank Kathu Mall – stress testing, taking walk-ins
Gauteng
- Absa Centurion Lifestyle
- Absa Sandton Mall
- Absa Keywest Mall
- FNB Bank City JHB
- FNB Centurion Lifestyle
- FNB The Grove Mall
- FNB The Glen
- FNB Sandton
- Nedbank Arcadia
- Nedbank Constantia Kloof
- Nedbank Rivonia
- Standard Bank Centurion
- Standard Bank Killarney Mall
- Standard Bank Simmonds Street JHB
- Standard Bank Jubilee Mall
- Discovery Bank Sandton
- Investec Sandton
KwaZulu Natal
- Standard Bank Kingsmead
- FNB Cornubia
Limpopo
- FNB Burgersfort
Mpumalanga
- Nedbank Nelspruit
Eastern Cape
- Absa Greenacres
- Standard Bank Newton Park
