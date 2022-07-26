Banyana Banyana receive hero’s welcome

Share this article

Banyana Banyana has been given a hero’s welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng – with scores of cheering fans gathered for the arrival of the soccer stars.

The country’s senior women’s national team won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nation (Wafcon) on Saturday, beating Morocco 2-1.

“The celebration today is certainly an honour for us as a country. It is about the team and they delivered on our vision, they stuck to the plan, carried the aspirations of our country and their own to win the Wafcon,” says South African Football Association’s Chief Executive Officer Danny Jordaan.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was among the delegates who welcomed the team but not everyone was happy to see him.

Meanwhile, some women in the Salt River area in Cape Town, where Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis grew up, say they expected no less than a win from her and the team.

These ladies say the victory came at the right moment as the country needs some positive news.

“I think it is amazing that it’s females and obviously it’s great for us as a nation because we need something positive, we’ve had a lot of negative things, load shedding, water shortages, so it’s nice to have something positive that we can celebrate.”

Another woman says, “Many look down on females they are discriminated against every single day so I think it is a very good thing for females.”

