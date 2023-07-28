Banyana Banyana squander two-nil lead to draw two-all against Argentina

Share this article

Banyana Banyana squandered a two-nil lead and drew two-all with Argentina in a Group G encounter in Dunedin, New Zealand earlier this morning.

Banyana Banyana’s forward, Linda Motlhalo, scored South Africa’s opening goal in the 30th minute after receiving a good pass from Thembi Kgatlana.

The goal was given after a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

Kgatlana scored the second goal for Banyana Banyana in the 66th minute.

Argentina pulled a goal back in the 74th minute and the South Americans managed to equalise five minutes later.

Group D leaders Sweden will face Italy in Wellington tomorrow and both teams have already collected three points.

Banyana Banyana suffered a major blow with captain Refiloe Jane replaced early in the first half due to an ankle injury.

Source: SABC News