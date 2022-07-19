Baseball in Athlone going places

By Feroz Shaik

The Athlone Athletics Baseball Club (A’s Baseball Club) will have numerous members of their club representing South Africa at the International Baseball World Cup next month.

Three players and a reserve have been selected for the U15 age group that go to Mexico, two players and a reserve for the U18’s that will be in Florida and one player and reserve for the U23’s in Taiwan. The club’s coaches are also flying the flag high. Their U18 and U15 coaches have also been chosen to make the trip.