Baseball in Athlone going places

By Feroz Shaik
The Athlone Athletics Baseball Club (A’s Baseball Club) will have numerous members of their club representing South Africa at the International Baseball World Cup next month.
Three players and a reserve have been selected for the U15 age group that go to Mexico, two players and a reserve for the U18’s that will be in Florida and one player and reserve for the U23’s in Taiwan. The club’s coaches are also flying the flag high. Their U18 and U15 coaches have also been chosen to make the trip.
The club is appealing to the community to assist in raising funds to make this possible for some of those selected.
For anyone wishing to assist, here is the club’s details:
Athlone A’s
ABSA Cheque Account
4085215650
632005
Photo supplied from left to right : Warren Manson (U15 coach), Ollie Moosa (U18 coach), Joshua Williams (U18), Joshua Wentzel (U23), Taariq Adams (U18), Matthew Sherrif (U15), Wade Solomons (U15), Jaden Du Preez (U15)

