Basic Educ Dept slams uproar rejecting unisex toilets as petition garners support

The Basic Education Department has slammed the public response to the potential introduction of unisex toilets at South African schools, as a petition rejecting the move continues to garner support.

At the time of publishing, the petition warning of the many social ills that would arise from mixed gender toilets, garnered over 80 000 signatories. It comes amid ongoing oral submissions over the draft Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, which details a host of changes.

In a statement the department denied it is simply “introducing unisex toilets”; stating instead that it is probing “relevant response mechanisms to ensure the constitutional obligation for socio-educational inclusion of sexual minorities, and avoid the currently overwhelming litigation.”

“The narrow focus on “unisex toilets” is unfortunate as it misses the bigger debate on the elimination of gender discrimination in all spheres of society and specifically creating a socially conducive and welcoming environment in schools,” read the statement. “The document used in the media reports is actually under consultation, it asks pertinent questions about inclusion of sexually and gender diverse children pertaining to school admission, curriculum, co-curricular programmes, uniforms, and facilities,” it continued.

Apart from the genderless bathrooms and changing rooms, reports indicate that the “inclusivity” alluded to by the department, amounts to changes such as: strict rules against splitting class lines or groups into “boys and girls” and catering to “gender neutral uniforms”. Referring to students who “identify” as a different gender than before – known as ‘deadnaming’ – will also be banned.

Freedom of Religion South Africa’s Michael Swain told VOC Breakfast that worries over the unisex toilets is the “tip of the ice-berg.” He expressed deep concern over the departments authority to impose ideologies and value systems on students of all ages, contrary to what traditional parents may want.

“What one has to do is look at the material that the DBE is producing, developing and intends to rollout from primary school all the way through to matric. The department of basic education – and the government generally speaking – cannot impose an ideological base into schools. They cannot impose a value system which may well be, very much, in conflict with the traditional and other values of parents,” said Swain. “Parents have the right to raise their children according to their own values. Are you as a parent happy to have your child be taught an ideology on sex and sexuality that is in conflict to the one you hold and would like your child to hold?” he questioned.

Swain also highlighted practical consequences on sport and forced speech.

“For example; (calling) someone a name that they no longer use because they have decided to change their gender. The impact on girls sporting teams where a biological boy will be able to play in sports and compete -obviously with an unfair advantage- against girls. Supposedly I told you my name is actually not Micheal, its Micheala and you call me Micheal, I could potentially bring some form of sanction against you because you have now ‘deadnamed’ me,” he elaborated. “The crux of the issue is that these materials are going to be given to teachers so that they will be teaching children- your children. For instance, in pre-school, teachers are told that ‘transgender is a term that includes the many ways that people gender identities can be different from the sex they were assigned at birth’,” said Swain.

According to Swain, this is not only confusing for children but also harmful. He added that the medical fraternity is yet to concede the existence of non-binary sexes.

“These values are based upon which teaches that biological sex and gender are divorced from one another. In other words, they’re not binary- it’s not just male or female. Gender fluidity is a concept, which means just because you may have the physical characteristics or biological make-up of a boy does not in fact mean that you are one.” “Teachers are told to use gender neutral language such as ‘they and them’ –pronouns- to teach children that we cannot assume peoples gender identity just by looking at them. That can be deeply confusing for a child because what frame of reference does a child have to be able to evaluate that type of concept?” questioned Swain. “This is not simple science – far from it. The medical community is very much at odds in many places and positions on whether this is indeed science and potentially it can be very confusing and therefore harmful to our children.”

Tradition vs Constitution

The MJC SA also rejected the proposal and released a statement warning that the changes threaten the morality of society.

“It is a sight for sore eyes when we see an obscene amount of advocation, force and bullying coming from the LGBTQI minority of the world. These things are anti-religious- it goes against God-fearing members of society. Our morality is going down the drain. This is a relentless onslaught on our society to try and force us in a direction that we do not want to go in,” said MJCSA Second deputy president Sheikh Riyad Fataar. “The MJC remains committed to morality and decency. We encourage our parents to engage the schools where their children are attending (and) voice their dissatisfaction and disregard. We emphatically state that we reserve the right to act in accordance with what is best for our children.”

Fataar reminded parents of their duty to educate their children. He called on civil society “across the country” to protest against the move.

“Who are you to come and guide my children? They are my children and my grandchildren, and we have the right to say how they should be educated. We will be responsible to Allah SWT and God for our children- not the department of basic education,” concluded Fataar.

The department however accused the media of focusing on an outdated draft document which is currently being reviewed in light of the constitution catering to “sexually and gender diverse children”.

“The Department also needed to ensure children of diverse sexual and gender identities enjoy the education system like any other child. The document provides some International and Regional Frameworks that create an enabling environment for UN, AU, ESA and SADC Member States to carry out diversity and inclusion work in education and training.” read the statement. “Constitutional and Education Policy mandates that protect children of diverse sexual and gender identities are also stipulated. The bigger part of the document is an exploration of how the education system supports schools to create a safe and caring environment so that all children may experience a good living and learning experience without discrimination or prejudice, highlighting SOGIESC in particular.”

Engagement

Nine organizations partook in Wednesday’s latest session, including the Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (FEDSAS), the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU), Section 27, Cause for Justice, AfriForum and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU).

Politics web published a Parliamentary summary, where concerns such as the ‘dysfunctionality’ of SGB’s and the risks of interference from the state, were also pointed out.

The Council of Education Ministers recommended district –level consultations regarding guidelines for the “Socio-educational Inclusion of Diverse Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Expression and Sex Characteristics in Schools,” the outcome of which will be published in 2023. A public participation process is due to be initiated next year as well.

Oral submissions will resume next Tuesday and is available for public viewing via Parliament’s social media channels or Paliament TV (DStv Channel 408).

