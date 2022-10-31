Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Basic Education Department monitoring the start of the 2022 matric exams

Matriculants at Nellmapius Secondary School in Mamelodi, Pretoria say they are ready to tackle the 2022 examinations. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is visiting  the school along with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to assess the readiness.

The school obtained an average pass rate of 79% in the last year.

Nerves and anxiety are keenly evident as matric learners at Nellmapius Secondary School sit for their final examinations.

Despite the nerves, the learners say they are confident they will do well as they have been studying hard despite COVID and rollong blackouts (load shedding) challenges. Over 920 000 learners have enrolled for the national senior certificate this year.

Source: SABC News


