Basic Education dept seeking mitigation methods for loadshedding

The Department of Basic Education is exploring ways to mitigate the effects of load-shedding on schools, in light of increasing theft and vandalism. Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga expressed particular concern about matric pupils losing valuable learning time. He says the department has to factor in the possibility of learners having to rewrite practical exams such as computer science.
At home, Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier says the crucial winter school and revision programmes, held during the mid-year-break, are also being disrupted. Maynier says however that schools are being proactive, with over 40 schools applying for the installation of solar panels and others making provision for emergency lighting.
“We will continue to do everything we can to support schools in managing the impact of loadshedding, to ensure that no matter what Stage the country finds itself in, quality education can continue in the Western Cape,” said Maynier.
