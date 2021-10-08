Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Basic Education Minister says dept is prepared for upcoming matric exams

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga says the department is ready for the upcoming matric examinations.

Minister Motshekga addressed the media earlier today. Nearly 735 700 full time candidates will be writing at over 6 800 of the 11 000 exam centres and 128 451 will write at the remaining 4 130.

With just over two weeks to go, Motshekga assured that the department is prepared and that candidates infected with Covid-19 or show symptoms of the virus have will write at designated sites, while most schools have isolation rooms as well.

The announcement of the 2021 matric results will meanwhile be made on January 20, with provinces releasing results the next day.

VOCfm


Wait a sec, saving restore vars.