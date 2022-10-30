Basic Education Minister to hold a briefing on matric exam readiness

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will on Sunday morning brief the media on the state of readiness ahead of the commencement of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, in Pretoria.

A total of 753 964 full-time and 167 915 part-time candidates are registered for the upcoming matric examinations scheduled to officially commence on Monday across the country. However, some practical examinations have already been written.

A total of 6 307 public schools and 578 independent centres will be used as exam venues.

This year also marks the fifth cohort of the South African Sign Language Home Language examinations included in the writing of matric exams.

However, there are already concerns about the possible disruptions of exams due to the continuous Eskom power blackouts.


