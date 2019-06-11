Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP

Share this article

















The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament has confirmed, on their twitter account, that former Minister for Women in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini, has resigned as an ANC Member of Parliament.

Dlamini is currently the President of the ANC Women’s League.

Details to follow.

The Office of the CW confirms the resignation of former Minister for Women in the Presidency, comrade Bathabile Dlamini, as an ANC Member of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/hccyiG7SE3 — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) June 11, 2019

(Source: SABC News)



















