Bathabile Dlamini resigns as MP

The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament has confirmed, on their twitter account, that former Minister for Women in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini, has resigned as an ANC Member of Parliament.

Dlamini is currently the President of the ANC Women’s League.

Details to follow.

(Source: SABC News)


