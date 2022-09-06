Bavuma returns to lead SA Men’s T20 World Cup squad

Share this article

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) National Selection Committee has today named the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The 15-player squad and three travelling reserves will also make the trip to India ahead of the tournament for the three-match T20I series later this month.

White-ball captain Temba Bavuma will make his return to the national fold after demonstrating a full recovery from a left elbow injury suffered in the T20I series against India in June.

Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the tournament due to a fracture of his left index finger that he sustained during the second Test against England in Manchester. He will require surgery and is expected to take up to at least six weeks to recover.

All 15 players are capped, with 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs receiving his maiden World Cup call up following an impressive outing in the recent T20I series against England. Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell, with the selectors naming three travelling reserves in Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jasen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

All 18 players are available to play in T20I series against India from 28 September – 04 October, while a 15-strong player squad has been named for the proceeding three-match 50-over series.

The squad departs for India on 23 September.

South Africa squad – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 and T20I series against India

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Gbets Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Rilee Rossouw (ITEC Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Gbets Warriors).

Travelling Reserves

Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors) and Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins).