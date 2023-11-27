BDS to host massive demonstration for International Day of Solidarity with Palestine

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

“We really need to show that we can stand for a ceasefire, stand for ending the genocide and ending the apartheid occupation in Palestine.” – BDS Representative, Roshan Dadoo

Over the past 50 days, the Israeli occupation’s bombardment of Gaza has killed nearly 15,000 people, including 10,000 women and children, making it the deadliest attack on the besieged Palestinian enclave till date.

As a result, the upcoming International Day of Solidarity with Palestine, recognized by the United Nations on the 29th of November, is poised to draw significant attention worldwide.

To commemorate the day the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) is set to host a rally and demonstration in Johannesburg on Wednesday in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Monday, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) representative Roshan Dadoo, emphasized the increasing significance of this year’s observance, as widespread support is expected globally this year.

“I think we will see massive outpourings from people across the world on Wednesday,” said Dadoo, highlighting the urgency for South Africans to unite and stand in solidarity with Palestine.

“People are still dying, people are still buried under the rubble, the healthcare systems are broken.”

The public is urged to meet at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg at 10 am will lead to a march across Nelson Mandela Bridge, culminating in a rally at Constitutional Hill.

On the bridge, a powerful demonstration is anticipated, with plans to lay down on the ground in remembrance of the thousands of Palestinians who lost their lives, creating a visible symbol of support on a bridge bearing Mandela’s name.

Furthermore, Dadoo explained that efforts are underway to facilitate transportation, and urged, “We hope that people will contact us so that we can ensure that there is enough transport available.”

“We hope there will be a great turnout.”

She expressed that is been both emotional and heartwarming to see Palestinian prisoners especially the children who have been reunited with their families, many of them who have been kept in detention without trial.

“We have seen massive demonstrations across the world, people taking to the streets showing solidarity, this has certainly put pressure on governments. They can no longer support apartheid-Israel with impunity as they have been doing.”

Calling the current ceasefire, a mere “temporary pause in hostility,” Dadoo asserted the need to advocate against such cruelty and fight for an immediate end to the bombardments and attacks.

“This ceasefire is not really a ceasefire, it is a temporary pause in hostility, it’s a cruel excuse and we need to fight for an end to the cruelty.”

Despite global calls, including from Egypt, Qatar, and the US, for an extension of the four-day humanitarian pause, Israel has thus far resisted such appeals.

The situation remains uncertain and the ceasefire’s extension remains undecided as the pause comes to end on 27 November 2023.

