Beacon Valley fire claims one life

One person has died following a fire outbreak in Rolbal Street in Beacon Valley Mitchells Plain.

The City’s Edward Bosch said the incident occurred last night.

“Just after 10 last night, the City’s Fire & Rescue Services responded to a Wendy house alight. Two fire engines and 12 fire fighters responded to the incident,” he said.

Bosch said the blaze destroyed one iron structure leaving one male adult with fatal burn wounds.

The cause of the fire was allegedly started by a candle that was left unattended.

