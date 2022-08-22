Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Beekeeper on the Cape Flats forced to move hives due to vandalism

A Gugulethu beekeeper on the Cape Flats says has been forced to move his bees to a secluded location after two of his hives were vandalised.

Vuyo Myoli says one of the hives was completely destroyed and burnt along with a swarm of bees, allegedly at the hands of criminals.

He says the incident has set his finances back and has also affected some Early Childhood Centres which he supplies with honey.

“They destroyed thousands of bees and we are in shortage of bees all over the world. It was so sad for me because if someone was trying to steal at least they could have taken the hive or the honey you know that’s inside but burning the hives and the bees I don’t know what’s happening,” laments Myoli.

Source: SABC News


